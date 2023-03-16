Skip to main content
    |

    Popular Search Terms

    Top Suggestions

        1. Dance
          2. /
        2. Clothing
          3. /
        3. Trousers & Tights

        Older Kids Dance Trousers & Tights

        Kids 
        (0)
        Shop By Price 
        (0)
        On Sale 
        (0)
        Kids Age 
        (1)
        Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
        Size Range 
        (0)
        Fleece 
        (0)
        Colour 
        (0)
        Sports 
        (1)
        Dance
        Brand 
        (0)
        Fit 
        (0)
        Length 
        (0)
        Technology 
        (0)
        Benefits 
        (0)
        Material 
        (0)
        Features 
        (0)
        Best For 
        (0)
        More Sizes 
        (0)
        Rise 
        (0)
        Icon 
        (0)
        Studio Classes 
        (0)
        Lined 
        (0)
        Nike Pro
        Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
        Bestseller
        Nike Pro
        Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
        €34.99
        Nike Pro
        Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Pro
        Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
        €24.99
        Nike Outdoor Play
        Nike Outdoor Play Older Kids' Loose Trousers
        Nike Outdoor Play
        Older Kids' Loose Trousers
        €59.99
        Nike Sportswear Favourites
        Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
        Nike Sportswear Favourites
        Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
        €29.99
        Nike Sportswear Club
        Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Trousers
        Nike Sportswear Club
        Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Trousers
        €49.99
        Nike Pro Dri-FIT
        Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Pro Dri-FIT
        Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
        €24.99
        Nike Sportswear Club
        Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
        Nike Sportswear Club
        Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
        €39.99
        Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
        Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pants
        Bestseller
        Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
        Older Kids' Pants
        €39.99
        Nike Pro
        Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Pro
        Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
        €32.99
        Nike Sportswear
        Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Dance Trousers
        Nike Sportswear
        Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Dance Trousers
        €54.99
        Nike Sportswear Trend
        Nike Sportswear Trend Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
        Nike Sportswear Trend
        Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
        Nike Sportswear Favourites
        Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Dance Leggings
        Nike Sportswear Favourites
        Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Dance Leggings
        €34.99
        Nike Sportswear
        Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
        Nike Sportswear
        Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
        €22.99
        Nike Dri-FIT One
        Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
        Nike Dri-FIT One
        Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
        €22.99
        Nike Dri-FIT One
        Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Dri-FIT One
        Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
        €27.99
        Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
        Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
        Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
        €34.99
        Nike Sportswear
        Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Dance Trousers
        Nike Sportswear
        Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Dance Trousers