Yoga outfit sets: find your flow
Strength-building practices, challenging balances, blissed-out resting poses. Our yoga sets help you stay focused and present. Expect streamlined cuts that let you move freely without distraction. Meanwhile, squatproof weaves ensure maximum confidence. You'll also find discreet pockets with zip-closed fastenings to keep your essentials secure and handy during your practice. Meanwhile, our supportive sports bras hold everything in place, so you can stay focused on your next pose.
Our yoga outfit sets are carefully crafted to suit flowing movements and a mindful pace. We have leggings in gentle-support fabrics so you can clearly see your line and form. Meanwhile, our tops come in a choice of short and long-sleeved styles to suit the season. Heading to hot yoga? Look for light, strappy crop tops and short leggings that provide a barely-there feel. And if you're staying active during your pregnancy, choose maternity apparel that adapts to your changing form.
We craft our yoga sets from top-spec fabrics designed for movement. Take our Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example. It wicks away sweat from your body so it can dry fast, helping you stay comfortable during challenging asanas and Ashtanga classes. Meanwhile, InfinaSoft weaves feel gentle against your skin—perfect for tranquil, restorative sessions. With added stretch built into the materials, your yoga set will move with you and hold its shape. Look out for matching yoga sets to bring a coordinated finish to your apparel.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Ready to join us on our journey? Choose Nike yoga outfits with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.