Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Girls Clothing

      Hoodies & SweatshirtsTrousers & TightsJacketsTops & T-ShirtsShortsSports BrasBodysuitsTracksuitsJumpsuits & RompersSkirts & DressesSurf & SwimwearSocks
      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
      Younger Kids (3-7 yrs)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Sale
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      Basketball
      Football
      Golf
      Tennis
      Dance
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Quantity 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Back Type 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      €89.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
      €44.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Training Shorts
      €29.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic Fill Hooded Jacket
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic Fill Hooded Jacket
      €109.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls) T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls) T-Shirt
      €27.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Funnel-Neck Top
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Funnel-Neck Top
      €49.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
      €39.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Older Kids' (Girls') Tank
      Jordan
      Older Kids' (Girls') Tank
      €24.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Cropped Top
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Cropped Top
      €39.99
      Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Older Kids' T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
      Older Kids' T-Shirt
      €27.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Parka
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Parka
      €129.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Older Kids' (Girls') Crew
      Jordan
      Older Kids' (Girls') Crew
      Nike One
      Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
      €27.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Top
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      €42.99
      Chelsea Academy Pro
      Chelsea Academy Pro Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea Academy Pro
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
      €39.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Jordan
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €24.99
      Related Categories