Full-zip sweatshirts and hoodies: comfort you can count on
Bring the heat to your cold-weather training sessions in a full-zip hoodie. In our quality collection, you'll find full zip-up sweatshirts crafted from midweight, brushed-on-both-sides fleece for a soft feel. Look out for designs featuring heat-regulating technology to help you stay warm. Meanwhile, roomy fits with plenty of space through the arms and body amp up the comfort.
Reach for a full-zip sweatshirt crafted from our premium fleece. It's extra-soft on the inside and has a slightly fluffy feel to keep you comfy. For a lighter take on your favourite hoodie that's perfect for those in-between days, choose a piece crafted from French terry. Unbrushed loops on the inside give these styles structure, softness and breathability. And keep an eye out for double-layer hoods with braided drawcords for a luxe finish.
When the temperature drops, keep things cosy with full-zip hoodies featuring Nike Therma-FIT technology. This helps manage your body's natural heat to keep you warm in cold-weather conditions. When you want something extra lightweight, go for a full zip-up hoodie crafted from our innovative NanoKnit fabric. It takes its name from the super-fine yarns used in its tight-knit construction, which make it ultra-light, exceptionally stretchy and super soft. Intense workout on the cards? Choose one of our full-zip sweatshirts and hoodies infused with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Our high-performing apparel includes thoughtful details, such as raglan sleeves that let you move unrestricted. Meanwhile, underarm eyelets allow air to flow, so you stay cool.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose full-zip hoodies and sweatshirts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.