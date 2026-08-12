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Club Fleece Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(88)
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
+4
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
59,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
+2
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
FFF Club
FFF Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Brazil Club
Brazil Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Brazil Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hoodie
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+8
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
44,99 €
Springboks
Springboks Men's French Terry Crew
Springboks
Men's French Terry Crew
64,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
54,99 €
New England Patriots
New England Patriots Men's Nike NFL Pullover Hoodie
New England Patriots
Men's Nike NFL Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
54,99 €
British & Irish Lions
British & Irish Lions Women's Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie
British & Irish Lions
Women's Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie
74,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
79,99 €
Brooklyn Nets Club
Brooklyn Nets Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Brooklyn Nets Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
54,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
59,99 €
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
79,99 €
Chicago Bulls Club
Chicago Bulls Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Chicago Bulls Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Turkey 2026 Fleece
Turkey 2026 Fleece Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie
Turkey 2026 Fleece
Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie
69,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Team 31 Club
Team 31 Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Team 31 Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Memphis Grizzlies Club
Memphis Grizzlies Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Memphis Grizzlies Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
+2
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
49,99 €
Golden State Warriors Club
Golden State Warriors Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Golden State Warriors Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
49,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Crew
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Crew
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
59,99 €
New York Knicks Courtside
New York Knicks Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
79,99 €
Ja Nike Club
Ja Nike Club Men's Basketball Hoodie
Ja Nike Club
Men's Basketball Hoodie
84,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Chelsea F.C. Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
49,99 €
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
49,99 €
Inter Milan Club
Inter Milan Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
89,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
54,99 €
WNBA All-Star Weekend
WNBA All-Star Weekend Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
WNBA All-Star Weekend
Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
89,99 €
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
69,99 €
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
59,99 €
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Atlético Madrid Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
54,99 €
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
Team 31
Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
69,99 €
Chicago Bulls Club
Chicago Bulls Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Chicago Bulls Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Turkey 2026 Fleece
Turkey 2026 Fleece Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie
Turkey 2026 Fleece
Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie
69,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Team 31 Club
Team 31 Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Team 31 Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Memphis Grizzlies Club
Memphis Grizzlies Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Memphis Grizzlies Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
+2
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
49,99 €
Golden State Warriors Club
Golden State Warriors Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Golden State Warriors Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
49,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Crew
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Crew
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
59,99 €
New York Knicks Courtside
New York Knicks Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
79,99 €
Ja Nike Club
Ja Nike Club Men's Basketball Hoodie
Ja Nike Club
Men's Basketball Hoodie
84,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Chelsea F.C. Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
49,99 €
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
49,99 €
Inter Milan Club
Inter Milan Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
89,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
54,99 €
WNBA All-Star Weekend
WNBA All-Star Weekend Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
WNBA All-Star Weekend
Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
89,99 €
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
69,99 €
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
59,99 €
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Atlético Madrid Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
54,99 €
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
Team 31
Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
69,99 €

Nike Club Fleece sweatshirts and hoodies: crafted for comfort

Whether you're training or relaxing, a Nike Club Fleece hoodie makes every move more comfy. We've got designs for men, women and kids that feel smooth on the outside and soft on the inside. Lightweight fleece sweatshirts are an easy layer when you need a little extra warmth. You'll also find midweight brushed fleece options that help you stay cosy while keeping their structured shape. Think brushed-back textures that are soft against your skin. Want a piece that blends the cosiness of fleece with the feel of jersey? Choose hoodies and joggers crafted from French terry. Unbrushed loops on the inside give a soft, breathable texture.


Find a Nike Club Fleece sweatshirt in a cut that feels right for you. Experience ultimate relaxation in oversized designs that elevate your rest days. If flexible movement is your top priority, a cropped hoodie lets you stretch without limits. When you want to keep it classic, go for a pullover hoodie. Expect spacious pouch pockets with room for your essentials. Meanwhile, ribbing around the hem and cuffs gives a finished look while locking in heat. Need the flexibility to switch up your fit? Pick from 1/4-zip or full-zip fleece hoodies that you can wear closed for added warmth or unzipped for a breezier feel. Plus, you'll be sheltered from any unexpected drizzle, thanks to double-layer hoods that add extra insulation.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Want to be part of our journey? Choose Nike Club Fleece hoodies with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.