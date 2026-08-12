Show off your pride in the 2025/26 Chelsea third kit
Cheer on the Blues wherever the season takes them in our range of Chelsea third kits. Whether you're watching with your mates from the sofa, or lucky enough to be singing from the stands, our shirts, tops and shorts help you feel closer to the action. Expect designs inspired by the season's latest graphics and colourways worn by the men's and women's teams.
The best part of the beautiful game? Playing it yourself. We make our Total 90 Chelsea kit using our acclaimed Dri-FIT technology. Moisture-wicking fibres draw away sweat from your skin. Then they transport it to the surface so it can dry fast. Plus, breathable properties promote good air circulation around your body. All of this means you can shed excess heat more efficiently. That helps you feel cool and collected for longer—so you can focus on putting in a match-winning performance. Layering up for a cold-weather training session? We have drill tops and pants made in neat, fuss-free silhouettes. They give you the insulation you need to stay warm without adding weight or bulk.
Aspiring footie stars can channel their on-pitch icons as they hone their skills, with the Chelsea third kit in junior sizes. We use the same pro-quality materials that you'll find in our adults' range. That means sweat-wicking properties to help them stay fresh and focused. Added stretch in the fibres for easy movement in every direction. And lightweight fabrics that feel gentle and comfortable on their skin.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose the Chelsea third kit with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.