Chelsea hoodies & sweatshirts: bring the heat
What does it mean to be a Chelsea fan? The team's followers have one thing in common: showing their unwavering support at every opportunity. It's now easier than ever to rep your team colours with pride, thanks to our Chelsea F.C. hoodies. These hoodies and sweatshirts are fit for the pros—expect to see the club's iconic lion crest alongside our statement Swoosh.
Our Chelsea sweatshirts and zip-up hoodies are the perfect partners for chilly outdoor games. Look out for designs with roomy hoods to keep your head and ears covered, or choose options made from soft fleece fabrics that trap heat inside. If you struggle to keep your hands warm in the stands, a Chelsea sweatshirt with added pockets is a must.
Training with your own squad? We've got plenty of options designed with our Dri-FIT technology, moving sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. Pull them on over your team strip to build heat during warm-ups before the action begins. They're great for cool-downs as well—helping to protect your muscles after a training session.