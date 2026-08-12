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Nike Black Friday Clothing Deals 2026

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Nike Basics
Nike Basics Kids' Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Basics
Kids' Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
30% off
Nike Dri-FIT Legend
Nike Dri-FIT Legend Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Legend
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
28% off
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Graphic Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Graphic Shorts
30% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
28% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
30% off
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
30% off
Luka
Luka Men's T-Shirt
Luka
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
Chicago Bulls Essential
Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Tight Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Length Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Length Running Tights
30% off
Memphis Grizzlies Essential
Memphis Grizzlies Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Memphis Grizzlies Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
30% off
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
28% off
Nike Pro Octa
Nike Pro Octa Men's Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
Nike Pro Octa
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Oversized Fleece Shorts
Nike Tech
Men's Oversized Fleece Shorts
30% off
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
29% off
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's Zip-Off Trousers
30% off
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential Women's Spiderback One-Piece
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Women's Spiderback One-Piece
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
29% off
Golden State Warriors Essential
Golden State Warriors Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
30% off
LeBron 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron 'Dreams and Nightmares' Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
LeBron 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Tie-Dye Festival T-Shirt
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Tie-Dye Festival T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Ribbed Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Ribbed Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Athletic Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Athletic Shorts
29% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Trousers
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
+1
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
29% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Slim Wide-Ribbed Cardigan
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Slim Wide-Ribbed Cardigan
30% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
30% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Mid-Rise Tight Ribbed Skort
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Mid-Rise Tight Ribbed Skort
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Golf Polo
30% off
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Women's Tank Top
Jordan Essentials
Women's Tank Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Jersey
30% off
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
29% off
Golden State Warriors Essential
Golden State Warriors Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
30% off
LeBron 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron 'Dreams and Nightmares' Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
LeBron 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Tie-Dye Festival T-Shirt
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Tie-Dye Festival T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Ribbed Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Ribbed Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Athletic Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Athletic Shorts
29% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Trousers
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
+1
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
29% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Slim Wide-Ribbed Cardigan
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Slim Wide-Ribbed Cardigan
30% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
30% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Mid-Rise Tight Ribbed Skort
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Mid-Rise Tight Ribbed Skort
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Golf Polo
30% off
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Women's Tank Top
Jordan Essentials
Women's Tank Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Jersey
30% off

Nike Black Friday clothing deals 2026: upgrade your sportswear

Refresh your workout kit and your wardrobe with our Nike Black Friday 2026 clothing offers. Our pieces feature innovative fabrics that keep you smashing your goals―whether you're hitting the gym, field or court. Explore our Nike Black Friday clothing deals for men, women and kids and discover sportswear that works as hard as you do.

Nike tech for your biggest challenges

When your workout heats up, you need fabrics that keep you cool―so you can stay focused on your training. Nike Black Friday sports clothing with Dri-FIT Technology wicks sweat away from the skin so it can dry fast. And you'll stay comfortable and ready for whatever your session throws at you. Plus, sportswear with Nike Breathe fabric lets warm air out by providing ventilation in high-heat zones―keeping you fresh for longer.

Warm up in cool weather

When the temperature falls, grab sportswear that keeps you warm. Sweatshirts made from brushed fleece will keep you snug and are ideal for layering. Meanwhile, hoodies with pockets let you stash your stuff and are perfect for protecting your hands from the chill. Choose tops with full or half zips to control the coverage and ventilation.

Nike Black Friday clothes for the elements

Nike coats and jackets create a shield from wet and cold weather. Look out for Nike Black Friday clothing deals on jackets with synthetic insulation for protection without added bulk―so nothing will weigh you down. Sports coats with fleece linings deliver softness for quick comfort in harsh weather conditions. And you'll stay dry no matter where you're headed in coats with hoods that give you extra coverage and protection from the rain. You'll also find deals on outwear specifically designed for kids. No matter how much time they spend outdoors, our coats and jackets will keep them cosy.

Sportswear that moves with you

Stay covered without compromising movement in our trousers, leggings and shorts. They're made from lightweight fabric that's durable and can go the distance with you. Trousers in our Nike Black Friday clothes sale stretch with your body, so you can bend and kick with ease during the most intense workouts. Or pick compression leggings and tights for relentless support and a body-hugging feel as you work out. The stretchy fabric means you can move naturally no matter what you're training for.

Create your own look in Nike tracksuits

When you're walking to training or practising outdoors, you need clothes that'll keep you comfy―and getting the right fit is key for that. Deck yourself out in our full tracksuits for a coordinated style. Our tops and joggers have roomy designs and just the right amount of stretch―so nothing will hold you back. Nike Black Friday clothing featuring elastic waistbands with drawcords creates a perfectly snug fit, while the ribbed cuffs keep cold air out. Go for a matching tracksuit or mix and match to create a personalised look that lets you rep your own style.