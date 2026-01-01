Nike
Younger Kids' Lifestyle 3-Piece Hoodie Set with T-Shirt
Easily outfit the littlest athletes in coordinated, versatile sport style with this three-piece set. The standard fit T-shirt has a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear. The full-zip hoodie is a grab-and-go essential, and the matching trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that lasts all day, all play.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: JA3219-010
Nike
Easily outfit the littlest athletes in coordinated, versatile sport style with this three-piece set. The standard fit T-shirt has a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear. The full-zip hoodie is a grab-and-go essential, and the matching trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that lasts all day, all play.
Product Details
- 60% cotton/40% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: JA3219-010
Size & Fit
- Male model is wearing size 6 and is 3'7" (109cm approx.)
- Female model is wearing size 6 and is 4'4" (131cm approx.)
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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