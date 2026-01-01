Nike Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Full-Zip and Trousers Set

Dress your kiddo in this performance tracksuit, which is made of woven fabric enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help them stay cool and dry while they play. The hooded jacket has a full-zip closure and handy side-seam pockets, and the matching tapered trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit. Style this set with any Nike Dri-FIT tank top or T-shirt for a complete look designed for movement.

Colour Shown: Black

Style: JA3410-010