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Nike Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie - Black/White

Nike

Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie

74,99 €
Black/White
Pink Smoke/White

Want to get some shots up outside? This plush hoodie is soft and warm, thanks to Nike Therma-FIT technology, perfect for a brisk hoops session in the great outdoors when the temperatures dip.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IO8305-010

Nike

74,99 €

Want to get some shots up outside? This plush hoodie is soft and warm, thanks to Nike Therma-FIT technology, perfect for a brisk hoops session in the great outdoors when the temperatures dip.

Benefits

Nike Therma-FIT technology helps manage your body's natural heat to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions.

Product details

  • Kangaroo pocket
  • Ribbed openings
  • Embroidered Swoosh logo
  • Body: 52% polyester/48% cotton. Rib: 96% cotton/4% elastane. Hood lining: 100% polyester.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IO8305-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′11″ (179cm approx.)
    • Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie

    Nike

    74,99 €