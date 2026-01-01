Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Drill Top Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top

Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Drill Top

49,99 €

Built for football training, this lightweight drill top has side mesh panels for extra airflow and a cool, breathable feel. Its sweat-wicking Dri-FIT fabric, slim fit and 1/4-zip design come together for a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through every drill and practice game.

Benefits Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.