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Springboks
Men's French Terry Crew
64,99 €
Classic comfort meets breathable warmth in this French terry crew. Featuring embroidered Springboks crest and Swoosh.
- Colour Shown: Gorge Green/University Gold/University Gold
- Style: IU4611-330
Springboks
64,99 €
Classic comfort meets breathable warmth in this French terry crew. Featuring embroidered Springboks crest and Swoosh.
Product Details
- 80% cotton/20% polyester
- Machine wash
- Colour Shown: Gorge Green/University Gold/University Gold
- Style: IU4611-330
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Springboks
64,99 €