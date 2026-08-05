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Spain Practice Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt - Gym Red/Gym Red/Tour Yellow

Recycled Materials

Spain Practice

Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt

34,99 €

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

You are all about team and the pride that comes with repping your country. This soft, lightweight T-shirt makes your pride loud and clear for all to hear.


  • Colour Shown: Gym Red/Gym Red/Tour Yellow
  • Style: FQ3676-687

Spain Practice

34,99 €

You are all about team and the pride that comes with repping your country. This soft, lightweight T-shirt makes your pride loud and clear for all to hear.

Benefits

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Gym Red/Gym Red/Tour Yellow
  • Style: FQ3676-687

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Hangs really well on my bod

    BrianL144187971

    Excellent tee. Fit is good. Material is very nice - more like a football shirt - and the graphic pops.

Spain Practice Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt

Spain Practice

34,99 €

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