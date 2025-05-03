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Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack) - Game Royal

Nike

Big Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)

27,99 €
Game Royal
Black
University Red
Black/White

These boxer briefs are where performance wear starts. They are made from stretchy cotton knit fabric and enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help you stay cool and dry as you move throughout the day. The elastic waistband provides a comfy fit and the closed, two-layer pouch offers support where you need it.


  • Colour Shown: Game Royal
  • Style: DZ1362-480

Nike

27,99 €

These boxer briefs are where performance wear starts. They are made from stretchy cotton knit fabric and enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help you stay cool and dry as you move throughout the day. The elastic waistband provides a comfy fit and the closed, two-layer pouch offers support where you need it.

Product Details

  • Includes 3 pairs of boxer briefs
  • 95% cotton/5% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Game Royal
  • Style: DZ1362-480

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Aisha9716c48309ad48d6a6ea8319b1960e6f

    Lovely material with great texture , my boy likes it

Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)

Nike

27,99 €

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