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Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie - Black/White

Nike

Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie

54,99 €
Black/White
Bright Spruce/Safety Orange

Perfect for the court or the sofa, this super-soft hoodie is a wardrobe must-have when you want a little extra cosiness. Dropped shoulders and a roomy fit on the body give you a relaxed vibe that's easy to layer.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IO8739-010

Nike

54,99 €

Perfect for the court or the sofa, this super-soft hoodie is a wardrobe must-have when you want a little extra cosiness. Dropped shoulders and a roomy fit on the body give you a relaxed vibe that's easy to layer.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.

Product Details

  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane. Mesh: 100% polyester.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IO8739-010

Size & Fit

    • Female model is wearing size M and is 4'10" (147cm approx.)
    • Male model is wearing size M and is 4'7" (138cm approx.)
    • Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie

    Nike

    54,99 €

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