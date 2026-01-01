Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie

Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece

99,99 €

Look and feel fresh on and off the court in our premium, lightweight fleece. Smooth both inside and outside, this hoodie gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk. Plus, its sweat-wicking fabric helps you stay dry and comfortable when things heat up.

Benefits Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.