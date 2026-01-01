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Jordan Older Kids' Flight Cotton Essentials Boxer Briefs (3-Pack) - Obsidian

Jordan

Older Kids' Flight Cotton Essentials Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)

29,99 €
Obsidian
Hemp

Whether you're at school, the gym or on the court, these boxer briefs are where performance wear starts. They are made of breathable stretch cotton jersey, the elastic waistband provides a comfy fit and the closed, two-layer pouch offers support where you need it.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian
  • Style: IU5385-451

Jordan

29,99 €

Whether you're at school, the gym or on the court, these boxer briefs are where performance wear starts. They are made of breathable stretch cotton jersey, the elastic waistband provides a comfy fit and the closed, two-layer pouch offers support where you need it.

Product Details

  • Includes 3 pairs of boxer briefs
  • 95% cotton/5% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian
  • Style: IU5385-451

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Jordan Older Kids' Flight Cotton Essentials Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)

    Jordan

    29,99 €

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