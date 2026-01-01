Jordan Flight Fleece Women's French Terry Short-Sleeve Hoodie

Taking cues from that classic MJ cut-off hoodie look, this top's got a loose fit through the chest with just the right amount of room. It's made of cosy fleece that's smooth on the outside and brushed soft on the inside, while a satin-lined hood helps lock in your hair's natural moisture to reduce frizz and prevent breakage.

Colour Shown: Black/Deep Royal/University Red

Style: IM6961-010