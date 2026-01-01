Jordan
Duffel (48.5L)
Whether you're headed to the gym, the job or an overnight trip, get in the zone with this duffel bag. Place small valuables like jewellery, your phone or passport in one of the hidden velvet-lined pockets on the front while the handles and removable strap create versatile wear and carry options.
- Colour Shown: Black/Gym Red
- Style: IU9040-010
Jordan
Whether you're headed to the gym, the job or an overnight trip, get in the zone with this duffel bag. Place small valuables like jewellery, your phone or passport in one of the hidden velvet-lined pockets on the front while the handles and removable strap create versatile wear and carry options.
Product Details
- 26cm H x 54.5cm L x 33cm D (approx.). Strap length: 129.5cm (longest), 80.5cm (shortest) (approx.)
- 100% polyester
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Gym Red
- Style: IU9040-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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