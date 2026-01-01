Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Crossbody Camera Bag (3L)
Snap, snap and store. This Nike Heritage camera bag serves as secure storage for your memory-making companion. Its large main compartment is paired with an accessories pocket for your tech. A black metallic Swoosh logo and Nike jacquard adjustable strap polish it off with sleek, low-key branding.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
- Style: IM3128-010
Nike Heritage
Snap, snap and store. This Nike Heritage camera bag serves as secure storage for your memory-making companion. Its large main compartment is paired with an accessories pocket for your tech. A black metallic Swoosh logo and Nike jacquard adjustable strap polish it off with sleek, low-key branding.
Product Details
- 23cm W x 15cm H x 7.5cm D (approx.)
- Body: 100% polyester Lining: 85% nylon/15% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
- Style: IM3128-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Heritage