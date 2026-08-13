Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

Quality at a fair price
Denis650120353
Can’t do wrong really quality Sox at fair price
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.
Nike Everyday Elevated
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
3.2 stars
Quality at a fair price
Denis650120353
Can’t do wrong really quality Sox at fair price
RafałB465688250
2/5. The socks are comfortable and the material is decent for the price. However, the quality control is disappointing—one sock has a badly embroidered Nike logo that looks defective (see photo). Overall okay, but I expected better from Nike
Good Socks
Kathy99600056
Fix's my husband perfect. He kept getting the 12 which was not his size so they wouldn't last. These fit great and there's still room in them so he shouldn't have a problem. These make it easier to find the matches. lol.
Nike Everyday Elevated