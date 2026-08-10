 
image 1 of 6
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs) - Multi-Colour

Nike Everyday Elevated

Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

19,99 €
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
Select SizeSize Guide

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: IH8604-902

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.

Benefits

  • Cushioning at the heel and ball of the foot has a plush feel.
  • Engineered arch support and an updated fit hug your foot for a comfortable, stay-put feel.
  • Reinforced toe and heel are designed to stand up to daily wear and tear.
  • Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Full mesh on top of the foot adds breathability.
  • Size stitched underfoot prevents pairing mix ups.

Product Details

  • 67% cotton/30% polyester/3% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: IH8604-902

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (4)

4.5 stars

  • Best everyday socks

    Bryan58a80bf2267e454184138316fc33a566

    Nike socks always comfortable always a win

  • Best Socks

    EricL509285718

    Read the review about the seems but I didn’t have that issue. These are the best Nike socks I’ve had in awhile. I hope they last for the price. They are better than almost all of the Nike socks other than the unicorns. I am very very picky with socks. I’ve bought almost all the pairs from Nike and these hopefully last for a long time they are super comfortable and stay up with out cutting off your circulation in your feet.

  • Seams Are Not It

    Jojo211469690

    The toe seams are all over the place. There seems to be a significant quality decline compared to the previous dri-fit models in terms of the stitching. They seemed fine otherwise but the top of the toes look terrible and bumpy.

Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

Complete the look

Item 3 of 41