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England Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top - Work Blue/White/Obsidian

Recycled Materials

England Energy

Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

74,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

With '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print, this England top gives you a timeless design with tech to stand up to the modern game.


  • Colour Shown: Work Blue/White/Obsidian
  • Style: IH1866-486

England Energy

74,99 €

With '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print, this England top gives you a timeless design with tech to stand up to the modern game.

Product Details

  • Ribbed collar and cuffs
  • Woven jock tag
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Work Blue/White/Obsidian
  • Style: IH1866-486

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (2)

3 stars

  • Nice but small & narrow

    KatieF597137378

    Comes some and very narrow on the body.

  • Estilo noventero

    JosebaL704810686

    Talla un poco más grande lo habitual, queda amplia. Estilo noventero, más para vestir que para hacer deporte

England Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

England Energy

74,99 €

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