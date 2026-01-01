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England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt - Astronomy Blue/Black/White

Recycled Materials

England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper

Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt

109,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Keepers deserve their time in the light. So consider this their Walk of Fame. A collection that's handing out stars to every shot-blocker with the guts to get between the posts. Gear up like your country's goalkeeper in this England replica shirt.


  • Colour Shown: Astronomy Blue/Black/White
  • Style: IB5295-489

England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper

109,99 €

Keepers deserve their time in the light. So consider this their Walk of Fame. A collection that's handing out stars to every shot-blocker with the guts to get between the posts. Gear up like your country's goalkeeper in this England replica shirt.

Stay Dry

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Modelled after the pros

Our Stadium Collection pairs replica design details with sweat-wicking technology to give you a game-ready look inspired by your favourite team.

Product Details

  • Replica design
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Astronomy Blue/Black/White
  • Style: IB5295-489

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

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    England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt

    England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper

    109,99 €

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