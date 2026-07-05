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Nike Energy Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Long-Sleeve Football Top - Summit White/Off-Noir/Summit White/Summit White

Recycled Materials

Nike Energy

Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Long-Sleeve Football Top

30% off
Summit White/Off-Noir/Summit White/Summit White
Pink Foam/Off-Noir/Summit White/Summit White
Team Red/Off-Noir/Summit White/Summit White
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

Nike took the football world by storm 30 years ago. This sweat-wicking top has the same details as those timeless mid-'90s designs, but with the tech to stand up to the modern game.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Off-Noir/Summit White/Summit White
  • Style: IF1532-121

Nike Energy

30% off

Nike took the football world by storm 30 years ago. This sweat-wicking top has the same details as those timeless mid-'90s designs, but with the tech to stand up to the modern game.

Product Details

  • Loose fit
  • Woven jock tag
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Off-Noir/Summit White/Summit White
  • Style: IF1532-121

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5'10" (178cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (1)

1 star

  • loose thread

    Joo188740778

    Nice style but the thread is already coming apart on the black stripe area. Initially, I thought it was small stain... its small but now Im scared to wash or wear ii. Ive worn it maybe three times total. disappointed.

Nike Energy Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Long-Sleeve Football Top

Nike Energy

30% off

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