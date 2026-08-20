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Nike Dura Feel 10 Golf Glove (Left Regular) (Three Pack) - Pearl White/Pearl White/Black

Nike Dura Feel 10

Golf Glove (Left Regular) (Three Pack)

39,99 €

The Nike Dura Feel 10 Golf Glove features lightweight synthetic leather on the palm for a secure grip and stretch fabric on the back that allows you to move naturally with every swing. This updated version has a reinforced palm and thumb to give you extra durability where you need it most.


  • Colour Shown: Pearl White/Pearl White/Black
  • Style: IO1741-284

Nike Dura Feel 10

39,99 €

The Nike Dura Feel 10 Golf Glove features lightweight synthetic leather on the palm for a secure grip and stretch fabric on the back that allows you to move naturally with every swing. This updated version has a reinforced palm and thumb to give you extra durability where you need it most.

Benefits

  • Premium synthetic-leather palm and thumb, for a consistent grip on your club and control of your swing.
  • Stretch fabric on the back allows you to move naturally.

Product Details

  • Palm: 60% PU leather/30% polyester/10% nylon. Back: 50% PU leather/45% polyester/5% elastane. Other: 40% polyester/32% PU leather/18% nylon/10% elastane.
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pearl White/Pearl White/Black
  • Style: IO1741-284

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Dura Feel 10 Golf Glove (Left Regular) (Three Pack)

    Nike Dura Feel 10

    39,99 €