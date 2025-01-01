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Nike Dunk Trickshot x LEGO® Set Building Kit with Exclusive Minifigure - Gym Red/White

Nike Dunk Trickshot x LEGO® Set

Building Kit with Exclusive Minifigure

39,99 €
ONE SIZE
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Tricks and bricks? Bring on the mayhem! Show off your wildest trickshots (and Nike drip) with an assist from a larger-than-life Nike Dunk. This Nike x LEGO® Collection set gives you full-court access to explore all angles to the hoop with your LEGO® Minifigure or let the Nike Dunk launch them towards the hoop. Build it your way for an epic display of play.


  • Colour Shown: Gym Red/White
  • Style: LE1002-687

Nike Dunk Trickshot x LEGO® Set

39,99 €

Tricks and bricks? Bring on the mayhem! Show off your wildest trickshots (and Nike drip) with an assist from a larger-than-life Nike Dunk. This Nike x LEGO® Collection set gives you full-court access to explore all angles to the hoop with your LEGO® Minifigure or let the Nike Dunk launch them towards the hoop. Build it your way for an epic display of play.

Benefits

  • The set includes a graffiti backdrop, hoop, court and removable mini Nike Dunk sneaker.
  • Exclusive LEGO® Minifigure rocks Nike x LEGO Collection drip and comes with two heads to choose from.
  • Buildable Nike Dunk has a special feature that propels it forwards to simulate a slam dunk.
  • Designed to be a collectible display, your build brings the fun of the court to the décor of your space.

Product details

  • Designed for ages 10+
  • Warning: Choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
  • 16cm H x 17cm W x 13cm D (approx.)
  • 454 pieces
  • Colour Shown: Gym Red/White
  • Style: LE1002-687

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Dunk Trickshot x LEGO® Set Building Kit with Exclusive Minifigure

    Nike Dunk Trickshot x LEGO® Set

    39,99 €

    Complete the look

    Big tricks, mini mayhem

    Your wildest trick shots get a larger-than-life legendary assist. Build the epic display your way and explore all angles to the hoop with your LEGO® Minifigure.

    Ready to Launch

    The buildable Nike Dunk includes a lever that propels it forward, giving your tiny trickster a chance to score major style points.

    Exclusive LEGO® Minifigure

    Customise your playful performer—rocking Nike x LEGO® Collection drip—by choosing from two heads with big personalities.

    LEGO, the LEGO logo and the Minifigure are trademarks of the LEGO Group. ©2025 the LEGO Group. All rights reserved.