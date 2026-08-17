Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes

Daughter Loves Dunks
NiiqueWiitDaDimples
My kid loves dunk. She says they’re very comfortable and they match perfectly with the schools uniform.
This hooping-inspired hero of your sneaker collection is decked out in classic panelling, cushioning and old-school tread, keeping true to classic Nike vibes.
Nike Dunk Low
This hooping-inspired hero of your sneaker collection is decked out in classic panelling, cushioning and old-school tread, keeping true to classic Nike vibes.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
Daughter Loves Dunks
NiiqueWiitDaDimples
My kid loves dunk. She says they’re very comfortable and they match perfectly with the schools uniform.
JasmineW223231254
My Daughter love them they was for school match her uniforms
Legoooo!
AmandaM261010329
Love the look and feel of these shoes! Very unique and received lots of compliments while wearing them!
Nike Dunk Low