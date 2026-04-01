Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite Athletics Distance Spikes

Hot, fast, expensive, probably worth it for competitions
Mother of Dragons
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The title says it all. This is a shoe for a competitive mid-distance track runner, not for regular mortals. Last year's pair tore at the shoe lace hole. Being careful this year not to make the same mistake again as these shoes are made out of whispers, mesh, and carbon. They're worn for competition.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
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