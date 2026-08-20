image 1 of 8
Nike Downshifter 14
Women's Road Running Shoe
69,99 €
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
- Style: IB1899-002
Nike Downshifter 14
69,99 €
Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.
Benefits
- Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability.
- We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.
- Internal-fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.
Product Details
- Weight: approx. 276g (Women's UK 5.5)
- Heel-to-toe drop: 10mm
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
- Style: IB1899-002
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
No reviews
Nike Downshifter 14
69,99 €