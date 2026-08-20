 
image 1 of 8
Nike Downshifter 14 Women's Road Running Shoe - Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White

Nike Downshifter 14

Women's Road Running Shoe

69,99 €
Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
Black/Anthracite/Black
White/White
Off-White/Barely Green/White/Metallic Silver
Bleached Lilac/Sail/Pink Rise/Pink Smoke
White/Cucumber Calm/Illusion Green/White
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
  • Style: IB1899-002

Nike Downshifter 14

69,99 €

Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.

Benefits

  • Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability.
  • We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.
  • Internal-fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.

Product Details

  • Weight: approx. 276g (Women's UK 5.5)
  • Heel-to-toe drop: 10mm
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
  • Style: IB1899-002

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

No reviews

    Nike Downshifter 14 Women's Road Running Shoe

    Nike Downshifter 14

    69,99 €