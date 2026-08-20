Nike Downshifter 14 Women's Road Running Shoe

Nike Downshifter 14

69,99 €

Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.

Benefits Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability.

We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.

Internal-fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.