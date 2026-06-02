Nike Downshifter 14 SE Women's Road-Running Shoes

Comodidad
lucast907069946
Comodidad al andar y estilo me encanta el color diseño de la zapatilla
Nike Downshifter 14 SE
Increased foam stacks give responsive cushioning for comfort and bounce.
Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.
Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability.
We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.
Internal-fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Comodidad
lucast907069946
Comodidad al andar y estilo me encanta el color diseño de la zapatilla
Super
Manuela206723435
Sehr bequem. Man rollt damit gut ab. Angenehm auf der Straße
Alexandra92943537
Olyan mint a képen😍 Nagyon kényelmes
Nike Downshifter 14 SE
Engineered For
Cushioning
Shoe Weight
Heel-to-Toe Drop
Shoe Weight
Approx. 276g (Women's UK 5.5)
Heel-to-Toe Drop
10mm