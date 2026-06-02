Nike Downshifter 14 SE Women's Road-Running Shoes

Nike Downshifter 14 SE

69,99 €

Increased foam stacks give responsive cushioning for comfort and bounce.

Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.

Open-Hole Mesh

Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability.

Springy cushioning

We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.

Comfortable Containment

Internal-fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.