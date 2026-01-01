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Croatia 2026/27 Pitch Ball Nike Pitch Ball - White/University Red

Croatia 2026/27 Pitch Ball

Nike Pitch Ball

24,99 €

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Kick off your love for the game with the Nike Pitch Football. Made for your training sessions and enhancing your footwork, this ball features a durable casing to help maintain consistent performance.


  • Colour Shown: White/University Red
  • Style: IQ7535-100

Croatia 2026/27 Pitch Ball

24,99 €

Kick off your love for the game with the Nike Pitch Football. Made for your training sessions and enhancing your footwork, this ball features a durable casing to help maintain consistent performance.

Benefits

Machine-stitched textured casing optimises shape, feel and durability; rubber bladder helps maintain air pressure and shape.

Product Details

  • Made for your training sessions and enhancing your footwork, this ball features a durable casing to help maintain consistent performance.
  • 62% polyester/28% nylon/5% rubber/5% elastane
  • Colour Shown: White/University Red
  • Style: IQ7535-100

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    Croatia 2026/27 Pitch Ball Nike Pitch Ball

    Croatia 2026/27 Pitch Ball

    24,99 €

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