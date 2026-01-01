Nike Court Vision Low Suede Premium
Men's Shoes
The fast break style of '80s basketball meets the fast-paced culture of today's game with the Nike Court Vision Low. A smooth suede upper channels old-school basketball trainers with a premium twist, and its classic rubber cupsole has been featured on iconic silhouettes of the past.
- Colour Shown: Wheat/Flax/Wheat
- Style: IQ9749-700
Nike Court Vision Low Suede Premium
The fast break style of '80s basketball meets the fast-paced culture of today's game with the Nike Court Vision Low. A smooth suede upper channels old-school basketball trainers with a premium twist, and its classic rubber cupsole has been featured on iconic silhouettes of the past.
Benefits
- Suede upper ages to soft perfection.
- Perforations on the toe and the sides add breathability.
Product Details
- Genuine leather upper
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Wheat/Flax/Wheat
- Style: IQ9749-700
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Court Vision Low Suede Premium