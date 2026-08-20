Nike Control Football

Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape. All Conditions Control (ACC) technology adds a grippy texture in both wet and dry conditions.

Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black

Style: IQ0618-100