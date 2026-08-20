Nike Control
Football
Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape. All Conditions Control (ACC) technology adds a grippy texture in both wet and dry conditions.
- Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
- Style: IQ0618-100
Nike Control
Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape. All Conditions Control (ACC) technology adds a grippy texture in both wet and dry conditions.
Benefits
- The contrasting colours allow the ball to maintain a high level of visual performance.
- The engineered placement of ink adds grip while enhancing the aerodynamic properties.
Product Details
- 37% polyurethane (PU)/33% rubber/20% polyester/10% rayon
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
- Style: IQ0618-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Control