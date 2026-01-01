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Nike Commute Tote (20L) - Black/Black/Reflect Silver

Recycled Materials

Nike Commute

Tote (20L)

59,99 €
Black/Black/Reflect Silver
Football Grey/Football Grey/Reflect Silver
ONE SIZE

Fashion meets function for the modern commuter. This trendy tote's main compartment has a plush-lined laptop sleeve to help keep your tech safe and organised. A zipped pocket on the front allows quick access to your small essentials, while a zipped, expandable pouch on one side fits most large water bottles for ease. Reflective design details add a flashy finish.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Reflect Silver
  • Style: IQ1283-010

Nike Commute

59,99 €

Fashion meets function for the modern commuter. This trendy tote's main compartment has a plush-lined laptop sleeve to help keep your tech safe and organised. A zipped pocket on the front allows quick access to your small essentials, while a zipped, expandable pouch on one side fits most large water bottles for ease. Reflective design details add a flashy finish.

Benefits

  • Removable shoulder strap and large carry handles let you mix up how you travel.
  • Detachable mini bag allows you to keep small items organised.
  • Internal sleeve fits up to a 15" laptop.

Product Details

  • 30cm W x 41cm H x 15cm D (approx.)
  • Main body: 100% nylon. Lining: 95% polyester/5% nylon. Coin pocket: Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Reflect Silver
  • Style: IQ1283-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Commute Tote (20L)

    Nike Commute

    59,99 €

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