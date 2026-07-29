Nike Commute Nike Tech Cross-Body Bag (1L)

Thomas33294383
Leger et pratique. On peut mettre facilement un étui de lunette ou/et un grand téléphone (type S24 ultra).
Recycled Materials
The ultimate commuter bag, with a Nike Tech aesthetic. Small but mighty – this bag is the perfect size for all your small, daily essentials. It has both front and back zip compartments. An internal slip pocket in the back helps keep your valuables organised and easy to access. Reflective design details add a flashy finish.
Nike Commute
The ultimate commuter bag, with a Nike Tech aesthetic. Small but mighty – this bag is the perfect size for all your small, daily essentials. It has both front and back zip compartments. An internal slip pocket in the back helps keep your valuables organised and easy to access. Reflective design details add a flashy finish.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Thomas33294383
Leger et pratique. On peut mettre facilement un étui de lunette ou/et un grand téléphone (type S24 ultra).
Nike Commute