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Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers - Black/Black/White

Nike Club

Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers

54,99 €
Black/Black/White
Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/White
Select SizeSize Guide

Clean meets casual with these classic joggers. Their midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness. An open hem allows the trousers to rest comfortably on your shoes.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: HQ4422-010

Nike Club

54,99 €

Clean meets casual with these classic joggers. Their midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness. An open hem allows the trousers to rest comfortably on your shoes.

Benefits

  • They are designed to feel relaxed through the seat and thighs for a casual fit.
  • A hidden press-stud closure on the back pockets helps keep your small items secure.

Product details

  • Embroidered Nike Futura logo
  • Elastic waistband with an external drawcord
  • Pockets
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Side pocket: 100% cotton. Back pocket: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: HQ4422-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (14)

3.7 stars

  • AntoninoS204272534

    Too fragile, I wore them 2 times and there is already a hole

  • AfonsoB259257767

    I’m 181cm and S is fine/little bit loose

  • Bra byxa men stor storlek

    JesperH824442880

    Skönt material men stora i storleken. Har vanligtsvis large men borde valt medium i denna

Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers

Nike Club

54,99 €

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