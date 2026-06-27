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Highly Rated
Nike Club Men's French Terry Joggers - Black/Black/White

Nike Club

Men's French Terry Joggers

54,99 €
Black/Black/White
Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/White
Obsidian/Obsidian/White
Pink Foam/Pink Foam/White
Select SizeSize Guide

These classic joggers are designed to feel relaxed through the seat and thighs, with a slight taper to the ribbed ankles. Their midweight French terry fabric has a soft, comfortable feel, like your classic tracksuit bottoms.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: FN3801-010

Nike Club

54,99 €

These classic joggers are designed to feel relaxed through the seat and thighs, with a slight taper to the ribbed ankles. Their midweight French terry fabric has a soft, comfortable feel, like your classic tracksuit bottoms.

Benefits

  • This midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness—so it's just as ready for the gym as it is for the sofa.
  • An elastic waistband and round external drawcord deliver a comfortable, custom fit at the waist.
  • A hidden press-stud closure on the back pockets helps keep your small items secure.

Product details

  • Embroidered Nike Futura logo
  • Pockets
  • Body: 78–84% cotton/16–22% polyester. Side pocket/back pocket: 100% cotton.
  • Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: FN3801-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (20)

4.5 stars

  • ElodyK819250535

    Conforme aux attentes et aux photos

  • Guido680484570

    Ottimo tessuto e rispetta la taglia richiesta; taglia M per 1.76 e 84 kg

  • Dobre dresy

    Grzegorz882839540

    Rozmiar M to max do 180 cm wzrostu chyba ,że lubisz nosić ubrania fit lub lekko małe.

Nike Club Men's French Terry Joggers

Nike Club

54,99 €

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