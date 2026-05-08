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Highly Rated
Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt - University Red

Chicago Bulls Essential

Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

You have enough to worry about on game day—make your outfit choice simple. Get suited up for the season in this classic Chicago Bulls T-shirt.


  • Colour Shown: University Red
  • Style: FJ0231-657

Chicago Bulls Essential

30% off

You have enough to worry about on game day—make your outfit choice simple. Get suited up for the season in this classic Chicago Bulls T-shirt.

Product details

  • 50–100% cotton/0–50% polyester
  • Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: University Red
  • Style: FJ0231-657

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (23)

4.4 stars

  • Great Bulls T-shirt

    Ashley8601f899b1e84078a65be3ead4db6e5d

    Nice T-shirt. Good fit, lovely material and has the iconic Chicago Bulls logo

  • Super koszulka

    RafałT737750965

    Zdjęcie troszkę nie oddaje koloru, bo ma identyczny jak bluza .. jakość wykonania i materiał na najwyższym poziomie

  • Great product

    SUPERSTAR

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great quality and price. It’s back to regular retail now

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt

Chicago Bulls Essential

30% off

Complete the look