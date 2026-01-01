image 1 of 7
Chelsea FC City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
59,99 €
This Chelsea FC hoodie is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside. Its standard fit feels relaxed through the body.
- Colour Shown: Black/Bright Blue
- Style: IQ6790-010
Chelsea FC City Side
59,99 €
This Chelsea FC hoodie is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside. Its standard fit feels relaxed through the body.
Product Details
- Hood with drawcord
- Separated pouch pocket
- Ribbed hem and cuffs
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Rib: 98% cotton/2% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Bright Blue
- Style: IQ6790-010
Size & Fit
- Female model is wearing size M and is 4'10" (147cm approx.)
- Male model is wearing size M and is 4'10" (147cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Chelsea FC City Side.
Chelsea FC City Side
59,99 €