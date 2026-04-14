Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper Men's Nike Foootball Shirt

More Goalie Shirts
HectorP184030622
Definitely worth the buy. Love the embroidery.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
How about adding some '90s style to your Chelsea F.C. collection? Marked with the club's classic logo and beloved orange accents, this relaxed top rounds out any fan's stockpile.
Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper
How about adding some '90s style to your Chelsea F.C. collection? Marked with the club's classic logo and beloved orange accents, this relaxed top rounds out any fan's stockpile.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
More Goalie Shirts
HectorP184030622
Definitely worth the buy. Love the embroidery.
Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper