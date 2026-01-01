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Chelsea 25/26 Nike Heritage Backpack - Bright Blue/White

Chelsea 25/26

Nike Heritage Backpack

39,99 €
ONE SIZE

Take your gear to go with the Nike Heritage Backpack. Its spacious main compartment features a sleeve that holds up to a 15" laptop, so your computer is never out of reach. 2 zipped accessories pockets help keep your gear organised and easy to grab. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.


  • Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
  • Style: IU3593-477

Chelsea 25/26

39,99 €

Take your gear to go with the Nike Heritage Backpack. Its spacious main compartment features a sleeve that holds up to a 15" laptop, so your computer is never out of reach. 2 zipped accessories pockets help keep your gear organised and easy to grab. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.

Benefits

  • The extra zip compartments help keep you organised, add convenience and secure your keys, wallet and phone.
  • Densely woven polyester provides heavyweight support.
  • The shoulder straps and back are padded for extra comfort.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Hand-wash
  • Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
  • Style: IU3593-477

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Chelsea 25/26 Nike Heritage Backpack

    Chelsea 25/26

    39,99 €

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