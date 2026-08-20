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Nike Calm 2.0
Men's Slides
49,99 €
Enjoy a calm, comfortable experience—wherever your day off takes you. Made from soft yet supportive foam, the minimal design makes these slides easy to style with or without socks. And they've got a textured footbed to help keep your feet in place.
- Colour Shown: Linen/Linen/Linen
- Style: IB0183-200
Nike Calm 2.0
49,99 €
Enjoy a calm, comfortable experience—wherever your day off takes you. Made from soft yet supportive foam, the minimal design makes these slides easy to style with or without socks. And they've got a textured footbed to help keep your feet in place.
Benefits
- Contoured design is made from a single piece of foam for a smooth, seamless feel.
- Textured footbed provides grip to help keep your feet in place.
- Outer shell is made from water-friendly foam that is easy to clean.
- Rubber outsole gives you excellent traction even on slippery surfaces.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Linen/Linen/Linen
- Style: IB0183-200
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Calm 2.0
49,99 €