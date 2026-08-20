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Brooklyn Nets Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Soft fleece and the Nets. It's everything you love about a Nike hoodie, with a little extra for the fans.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: HM9869-010
Brooklyn Nets Club
74,99 €
Soft fleece and the Nets. It's everything you love about a Nike hoodie, with a little extra for the fans.
Product details
- Body/hood lining: 79% cotton/21% polyester. Rib: 98% cotton/2% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: HM9869-010
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Brooklyn Nets Club
74,99 €