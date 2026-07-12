Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts

Green Heart
SaviF661124375
Per chi ama questi colori…bellissimi short. Consigliatissimo!!!
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Inspired by the authentic NBA shorts, the Boston Celtics Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts feature sweat-wicking fabric and design details that match your team's on-court look. Side pockets stash essential items for easy storage. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
NBA INSPIRATION FOR YOUR TEAM.
Inspired by the authentic NBA shorts, the Boston Celtics Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts feature sweat-wicking fabric and design details that match your team's on-court look. Side pockets stash essential items for easy storage. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.3 stars
Green Heart
SaviF661124375
Per chi ama questi colori…bellissimi short. Consigliatissimo!!!
Surprise Pockets
celtics33
THESE SHORTS HAVE POCKETS and for some reason that wasn't part of the description.
MatteoT429595994
Shorts molto comodi e consegnati in anticipo
Boston Celtics Icon Edition