Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts

Boston Celtics Courtside

74,99 €

Fandom is forever. And your allegiance to the Celtics? Firm, rooted. These inked-out practice shorts show that loyalty in an unabashed, about-it fashion with Dri-FIT tech that helps keep sweat away.

Benefits Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.