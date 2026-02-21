Nike Baby (12–24M) 2-Piece Club Fleece Set

Nike tracksuit
Carolina160410038
Nice tracksuit but Size runs really small. Would say this was 12-18 months rather than 24 months! My sons 18 months and its tight and short by ankle!
Looking for an easy way to outfit your little one in cosy, casual style? This two-piece set, made of soft and warm fleece fabric, has you both covered. The pullover hoodie is roomy enough to layer over a tee or tank and the matching tapered trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that will last your child all day, all play.
Nike
Looking for an easy way to outfit your little one in cosy, casual style? This two-piece set, made of soft and warm fleece fabric, has you both covered. The pullover hoodie is roomy enough to layer over a tee or tank and the matching tapered trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that will last your child all day, all play.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4 stars
Nike tracksuit
Carolina160410038
Nice tracksuit but Size runs really small. Would say this was 12-18 months rather than 24 months! My sons 18 months and its tight and short by ankle!
Linda
blamcab965345989
Mooie goede kwaliteit, ik ben zo blij 🙂
Nike