Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes

Great product
ronald16504b523dc6435fb66f136004be340e
ive got a lot of nike training shoes about 40 pairs and these have instantly risen to the top 5 position
Inspired by the geometry of modern cities, the Nike Ava Edge is built for crisscrossing the concrete jungle. It combines a flexible yet protective upper with performance-level cushioning and an outsole that leaves a memorable mark. Navigating the city is a sport in itself, so show up prepared in a shoe that's stylistically advanced and engineered for comfort.
Nike Ava Edge
Inspired by the geometry of modern cities, the Nike Ava Edge is built for crisscrossing the concrete jungle. It combines a flexible yet protective upper with performance-level cushioning and an outsole that leaves a memorable mark. Navigating the city is a sport in itself, so show up prepared in a shoe that's stylistically advanced and engineered for comfort.
A mix of woven textiles and mesh netting creates a protective yet flexible upper. The dynamic grid design mimics the networks of urban design.
The flexible and perforated rubber outsole wraps onto the midsole for added durability. And its imprint leaves a distinct look.
The oversized midsole is made with performance-level SCF foam for ultra-comfortable cushioning.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.5 stars
Great product
ronald16504b523dc6435fb66f136004be340e
ive got a lot of nike training shoes about 40 pairs and these have instantly risen to the top 5 position
1A
julianb467004860
Der schuh ist echt super für den Alltag, ich kauf mir den definitiv nochmal
Trop stylé et légère !
FaridH47759500
Super, j’aime trop, en plus elles sont légères et trop stylée !
Nike Ava Edge
Tough on the outside and comfortable everywhere, the Ava Edge is for those who move through their city the same way.
High-abrasion rubber wraps your foot for enhanced durability.
Performance-grade foam cushions every step.