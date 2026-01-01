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Atlanta Hawks 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey - University Red

Atlanta Hawks 2023/24 Icon Edition

Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey

84,99 €

Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Atlanta Hawks jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh. It helps keep you dry and cool on or off the court while you rep your favourite player and the game you love.


  • Colour Shown: University Red
  • Style: FZ0856-657

Atlanta Hawks 2023/24 Icon Edition

84,99 €

Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Atlanta Hawks jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh. It helps keep you dry and cool on or off the court while you rep your favourite player and the game you love.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Breathable mesh helps keep you cool on or off the court.

Product details

  • Twill player name and number
  • Heat-applied graphics
  • Jock tag at hem
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: University Red
  • Style: FZ0856-657

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 4′10″ (147cm approx.)
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Atlanta Hawks 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey

    Atlanta Hawks 2023/24 Icon Edition

    84,99 €

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